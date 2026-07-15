WAM Nights: Gallery Talk with Brittany Lockard on vanessa german’s “THE BEAST” or “Self Portrait”

6:30 – 7:30 PM

Location: Bloomfield Gallery

Since WAM acquired THE BEAST or Self Portrait in 2023, vanessa german’s installation has become a beloved part of the museum’s permanent collection. As we make way for more art to be on view, the time to say goodbye to THE BEAST —for now!—is here. The last day to experience THE BEAST is Sunday, August 30th. Celebrate the run of this extraordinary work with us in a light, lively, and insightful gallery talk by Dr. Brittany Lockard, Associate Professor of Art History and Creative Industries at Wichita State University. To see what’s next for the Carlene and Lee Banks Rotunda Gallery, stay tuned to the fall featured exhibition, Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights at the Wichita Art Museum.

About the speaker:

Dr. Brittany Lockard is Assistant Professor of Art History and Creative Industries in the School of Art, Design and Creative Industries at Wichita State University.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.