WAM Nights: Chicano, Hispanic, and Latino Highlights Tour

Two tours: 6:15 and 7:15 PM

Free and open to the public

Explore Chicano, Hispanic, and Latino art at WAM in a conversational tour of the museum, available in either English or Spanish. Museum teachers will be your guides across exhibitions, including Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective, Emilio Sánchez: Sunlight and Shadow, and Eden Quispe: Narrative Threads, and an awe-inspiring new acquisition, María Berrío’s Songlines.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.