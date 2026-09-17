WAM Nights: Art on a Friday: Winfred Rembert, Jr. Talk

Free and open to the public

6 – 6:30 PM: Reception

6:30 – 8 PM: Talk

Location: Wooden Lecture Hall

Artist Winfred Rembert (1945 – 2001) pictured Black life in the Jim Crow-era South on carved and tooled leather paintings. His 'Chain Gang Picking Cotton #3' is one of the newest additions to WAM’s permanent collection on view for the first time in 'Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights at the Wichita Art Museum'. Learn about leather tooling and the late artist in a talk by his son, Winfred Rembert, Jr.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.