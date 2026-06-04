Veteran Art Coalition Skill Share Studio

Heart in Hand Series:

Connecting through creativity. Supporting wellness. Preventing Veteran suicide.

Heart in Hand is a quarterly series at Harvester Arts where Veterans, families, and community members create art together to build connection and support wellness.

Each event centers on the healing power of making, including painting, writing, sculpting, and crafting, because creating together fosters belonging, reduces isolation, and opens pathways to resilience.

Why it matters:

Connection through creativity: Artmaking builds relationships and community.

Support in critical moments: Notecards carry genuine expressions of care to those most at risk.

Proven prevention: Caring Contacts have been shown to save lives.

Celebration and compassion: Handmade holiday cards remind Veterans and families that they are valued and not forgotten.

Wellness through making: Everyday art objects provide tools for self-care, reflection, and resilience.

Shared learning: Skill share workshops empower Veterans and community members to learn new skills together, strengthening confidence and belonging.

The Veteran Art Coalition is a partnership between Harvester Arts, the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, NAMI Wichita, COMCARE of Sedgwick County, and Live Connected Kansas.

Aug. 8, 2026 – Skill Share Studio

A featured artist leads a hands-on workshop — such as painting, collage, printmaking, poetry, or drumming — so everyone learns a new creative skill together.