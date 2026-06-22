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  • Classes/Workshops

Understanding the Aug. Primary Supreme Court Justices Issue: Panel Discussion

  • Classes/Workshops

Understanding the Aug. Primary Supreme Court Justices Issue: Panel Discussion

Wed., July 1 - Understanding the August Election Panel Discussion
Flying Pig Improv, 2320 E. Douglas Ave., from 6 to 8 PM.
The August primary election includes a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are selected. Join us for a discussion of what’s on the ballot, how the primary election process works, and what the proposed changes could mean for Kansans. Panelists: Carol Beier, Retired Justice, Kansas Supreme Court, Nicole Revenaugh, Attorney and member of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association, and Randi Thimesch, Co-President, League of Women Voters of Wichita Metro.
Whether you’re just learning about the amendment or already following the issue closely, this conversation will provide the context you need before casting your vote. Don't miss this important conversation! Everyone is welcome to this nonpartisan event.
This event is open to the public. The registration fee is $10, payable at the door or in advance at https://bit.ly/UnderstandingElection, which will go to the League of Women Voters Wichita Metro to offset costs for our Get Out the Vote Postcard Party on July 13.
Sponsored by Optometric Billings Solutions, optometricbilling.com, (316) 722-2021, and Flying Pig Improv, flyingpigimprov.com, (316) 833-1889

Flying PIg Improv, 2320 E. Douglas
$10 suggested donation
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Badass Women of Wichita, with Finishing School for Modern Women
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
Flying PIg Improv, 2320 E. Douglas
3203 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
bit.ly/YrWord2023