Cox Communications presents Twilight Tuesdays at the Zoo. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July.

Discounted Admission

Take advantage of $10 admission all day during Twilight Tuesdays. As always, members enjoy free admission.

Extended Hours

Beat the heat and enjoy the Zoo during extended evening hours until 8:30 p.m.