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Twilight Tuesdays

  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Twilight Tuesdays

Cox Communications presents Twilight Tuesdays at the Zoo. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July.

Discounted Admission
Take advantage of $10 admission all day during Twilight Tuesdays. As always, members enjoy free admission.

Extended Hours
Beat the heat and enjoy the Zoo during extended evening hours until 8:30 p.m.

Sedgwick County Zoo
$10
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM

Event Supported By

Sedgwick County Zoo
https://scz.org/
Sedgwick County Zoo
5555 Zoo Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67212