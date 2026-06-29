- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Twilight Tuesdays
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Twilight Tuesdays
Cox Communications presents Twilight Tuesdays at the Zoo. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July.
Discounted Admission
Take advantage of $10 admission all day during Twilight Tuesdays. As always, members enjoy free admission.
Extended Hours
Beat the heat and enjoy the Zoo during extended evening hours until 8:30 p.m.
Sedgwick County Zoo
$10
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo
5555 Zoo Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67212