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  • Community Events

Trivia on the Terrace at Allen House

  • Community Events

Trivia on the Terrace at Allen House

Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House presents Trivia on the Terrace! Join us for a night of fun and friendly competition out on the garden terrace as we quiz you on all things FLW, architecture, Wichita and MORE!

Play in teams of up to four people and win prizes throughout the evening. Just $10 per person; Allen House Members go free (please show your membership card on arrival)! Bring your own snacks and drinks/alcohol. This event is 21+.

Reserve your tickets to ensure your spot on the terrace as seating is limited. Trivia will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.!

Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
$10 per person | FREE for Members
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
https://flwrightwichita.org/
Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House
255 N Roosevelt St
Wichita, Kansas 67208
3166871027
guestservices@flwrightwichita.org
https://flwrightwichita.org/