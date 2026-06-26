Trivia on the Terrace at Allen House

Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House presents Trivia on the Terrace! Join us for a night of fun and friendly competition out on the garden terrace as we quiz you on all things FLW, architecture, Wichita and MORE!

Play in teams of up to four people and win prizes throughout the evening. Just $10 per person; Allen House Members go free (please show your membership card on arrival)! Bring your own snacks and drinks/alcohol. This event is 21+.

Reserve your tickets to ensure your spot on the terrace as seating is limited. Trivia will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.!