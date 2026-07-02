The granddaddy of all pirate stories comes to life in a whole new format, the live-action graphic novel.

The year is 1754. The place, the western shores of England. Jane Hawkins, twelve years old, works at a sleepy seaside inn. When a sinister vagabond arrives with a mysterious trunk, Jane’s humdrum life swerves towards adventure…

Treasure Island Reimagined: Jane Hawkins and the Pirate’s Gold is the newest show from Jason Neulander, the mind behind the smash hit The Intergalactic Nemesis (“Something you must experience if you’re a fan of awesome.” — Collider). In this adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic, three performers provide all the character voices and sound effects — live and in front of your eyes — as more than 1,200 comic-book panels blast one by one on a huge screen to tell an on-the-edge-of-your-seat tale of danger and adventure for the kid in everyone.

Treasure Island Reimagined - Jane Hawkins and the Pirate's Gold is proudly sponsored by Insight Psychological Services and McCownGordon Construction.