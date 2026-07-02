Welcome to The StepCrew, an unbelievable show which brings together three styles of exhilarating dance forms — Ottawa Valley stepdance, Irish stepdance, and Tap. With virtuosic dancers and musicians from the likes of The Chieftains, Cherish The Ladies, Loreena McKennitt, Carlos Nunez, and Bowfire, this cast of outstanding talent takes you on a spellbinding journey of dance. As champions in their respective art forms, they will show audiences the amazing similarities and differences between these three captivating styles.

The StepCrew is proudly sponsored by Holiday Inn Manhattan at the Campus.