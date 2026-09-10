The Spirit Bride presented by Ballet Wichita and Newman University

A new contemporary ballet inspired by Giselle and set within the world of Día de los Muertos, co-created with Newman University.

​

On the one night the veil between the living and the dead grows thin, a village gathers to welcome the spirits home. When Giselle dies from Albrecht's betrayal, she passes into the realm of the Spirit Brides, souls bound to this world by love left unfinished. Carrying the weight of what he did, Albrecht follows her. He has until dawn to face the truth of his choices.

​

Danced to Adolphe Adam's original Giselle score alongside new contemporary music.