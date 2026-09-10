- Theater & Dance: Musicals
The Spirit Bride presented by Ballet Wichita and Newman University
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
The Spirit Bride presented by Ballet Wichita and Newman University
A new contemporary ballet inspired by Giselle and set within the world of Día de los Muertos, co-created with Newman University.
On the one night the veil between the living and the dead grows thin, a village gathers to welcome the spirits home. When Giselle dies from Albrecht's betrayal, she passes into the realm of the Spirit Brides, souls bound to this world by love left unfinished. Carrying the weight of what he did, Albrecht follows her. He has until dawn to face the truth of his choices.
Danced to Adolphe Adam's original Giselle score alongside new contemporary music.
De Mattias Fine Arts Center at Newman University
$30-45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ballet Wichita
(316) 687-5880
info@balletwichita.com
Artist Group Info
annika@balletwichita.com
De Mattias Fine Arts Center at Newman University
3100 W McCormick StWichita, Kansas 67213
(316) 687-5880
annika@balletwichita.com