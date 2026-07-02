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  • Live Music: Rock/Pop
  • Live Music: All

The Sixties Show

  • Live Music: Rock/Pop
  • Live Music: All

The Sixties Show

This popular and award-winning Off-Broadway show is a high energy multimedia immersive experience about time traveling back to the 1960s, based around a live note for note re-creation concert.

The Sixties Show is proudly sponsored by Nespor's Wine & Spirits.

McCain Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

The Sixties Show
https://www.thesixtiesshow.com/
McCain Auditorium
1501 Goldstein Circle
Manhattan , Kansas 66506
7855326425
mccainreceipts@ksu.edu