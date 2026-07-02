- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Live Music: All
The Sixties Show
- Live Music: Rock/Pop,
- Live Music: All
The Sixties Show
This popular and award-winning Off-Broadway show is a high energy multimedia immersive experience about time traveling back to the 1960s, based around a live note for note re-creation concert.
The Sixties Show is proudly sponsored by Nespor's Wine & Spirits.
McCain Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Apr 2027
Artist Group Info
The Sixties Show
McCain Auditorium
1501 Goldstein CircleManhattan , Kansas 66506
7855326425
mccainreceipts@ksu.edu