Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons is a hilarious celebration of comedy — drawing from The Second City’s legendary archive of iconic sketches and songs, alongside the razor-sharp improvisation that has defined the company for generations. This show dives headfirst into the material audiences love most: unforgettable characters, classic moments, and brilliantly irreverent comedy created on our stages by some of the most influential voices in entertainment, including Catherine O’Hara, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Amber Ruffin, Stephen Colbert, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Tim Robinson, Eugene Levy, Adam McKay, and many more.

Brought to the McCain stage by an exceptional cast, Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons hits on something rare: comedy that makes you laugh harder because it’s so painfully, beautifully true.

Contains adult humor. Not appropriate for children under 13.

The Second City — Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons is proudly sponsored by Forvis Mazars.