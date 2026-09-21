Orpheum Theatre Reopening Celebration

Known for their energetic performances and chart-topping songs including “Wish I Knew You,” “All My Friends,” and “Kid,” The Revivalists just released their latest album, Get It Honest, on July 24, 2026.

For a long time, The Revivalists have been embraced as a good-times band, their swirl of indie rock, soul, folk, and even a dash of hip-hop serving a soundtrack to many summer nights. Their story, after all, has been one of youthful triumph, with a chance encounter between singer David Shaw and guitarist Zack Feinberg steadily leading to an octet that rose from the dingiest dives to the grandest American concert halls and amphitheaters. With PJ Howard and Andrew Campanelli, they are a two-drummer powerhouse anchored by bassist George Gekas and buoyed by horn man Rob Ingraham, keyboardist Michael Girardot, and pedal steel guitarist Ed Williams. But all eight members are now firmly into adulthood, with seven of them fathers. Enter Get It Honest, their sixth and most affecting album, a true grown-folks record built on songs about cutting yourself clear of a past that only drags you down and embracing the parts of your present that make you grateful to be here at all, like love and grace and salvation.