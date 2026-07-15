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  • Classes/Workshops

The Power of Play Panel Discussion

  • Classes/Workshops

The Power of Play Panel Discussion

Wed., August 5 - The Power of Play Panel Discussion, 6-8 pm
Flying Pig Improv, 2320 E. Douglas Ave.
This event is open to the public. The registration fee is $10 at the door or in advance. Reserve at https://bit.ly/PlayPwrPanel
When was the last time you did something just for the joy of it?
We're experts at juggling responsibilities, checking boxes, and taking care of everyone else. Somewhere between careers, caregiving, responsibilities, and endless to-do lists, many women forget that play isn't a luxury—it's essential.
This panel of fun-loving women lead us in an inspiring conversation about reclaiming joy, embracing creativity, and giving yourself permission to play. Because being a badass isn't just about working hard—it's also about making time to play.

Flying PIg Improv, 2320 E. Douglas
$10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Badass Women of Wichita, with Finishing School for Modern Women
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
Flying PIg Improv, 2320 E. Douglas
3203 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
bit.ly/YrWord2023