Wed., August 5 - The Power of Play Panel Discussion, 6-8 pm

Flying Pig Improv, 2320 E. Douglas Ave.

This event is open to the public. The registration fee is $10 at the door or in advance. Reserve at https://bit.ly/PlayPwrPanel

When was the last time you did something just for the joy of it?

We're experts at juggling responsibilities, checking boxes, and taking care of everyone else. Somewhere between careers, caregiving, responsibilities, and endless to-do lists, many women forget that play isn't a luxury—it's essential.

This panel of fun-loving women lead us in an inspiring conversation about reclaiming joy, embracing creativity, and giving yourself permission to play. Because being a badass isn't just about working hard—it's also about making time to play.

