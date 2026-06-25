- Theater & Dance: Musicals
The Guild Hall Players present The Sound of Music
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
The Guild Hall Players present The Sound of Music
The Guild Hall Players
Performances for the Sound of Music start at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $12 per person. Tickets for students and military are $10.
Call for reservations - 316-683-5686
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St. James Episcopal Church
$12
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Guild Hall Players
St. James Episcopal Church
3750 E. Douglas AvenueWichita, Kansas 67208
316-683-5686
office@stjameswichita.org