© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

The Guild Hall Players present The Sound of Music

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

The Guild Hall Players present The Sound of Music

The Guild Hall Players
Performances for the Sound of Music start at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $12 per person. Tickets for students and military are $10.

Call for reservations - 316-683-5686

For more up-to-date information, follow our Facebook page.

St. James Episcopal Church
$12
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Guild Hall Players
St. James Episcopal Church
3750 E. Douglas Avenue
Wichita, Kansas 67208
316-683-5686
office@stjameswichita.org
https://stjameswichita.org/engage/olde-english-tea/