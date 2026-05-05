- Community Events,
- Misc.
The Grown-Up Guide to Making Friends
- Community Events,
- Misc.
The Grown-Up Guide to Making Friends
Making friends as an adult can be difficult. Whether you're looking to widen your circle, reconnect with community, or just curious about how friendships grow, this program is for you! Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org