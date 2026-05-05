© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events
  • Misc.

The Grown-Up Guide to Making Friends

  • Community Events
  • Misc.

The Grown-Up Guide to Making Friends

Making friends as an adult can be difficult. Whether you're looking to widen your circle, reconnect with community, or just curious about how friendships grow, this program is for you! Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org