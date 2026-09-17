The Christmas Princess (a Cowtown Melodrama)

Empire House Players presents...

"The Christmas Princess"!

It's Christmas Eve, and the palace is in turmoil. The next day is not only Christmas, but the wedding day of the beautiful (but spoiled) Princess and the handsome (but dumb as a bag of rocks) Prince Valiant. The problem: the Princess doesn't want to marry a stupid prince. Desperate to find a way out of the marriage, she disguises herself as a maid and seeks the advice of the Witch, who sends her on a quest to find three magical gifts that will allow her to escape her wedding.

November 6-8 & 13-15

7pm Friday and Saturday

2pm Sundays

Doors open 30 minutes before

Parking Friday-Sunday is in the WEST lot, 1/4 mile down from the main entrance. (1871 Sim Park Dr). Parking for this show is NOT at the Old Cowtown Museum Visitor Center parking. (1865 Museum Blvd)

Characters:

Brandon Holmes as FOOL

Emily Larkin-Valdez as CHRISTMAS PRINCESS

Makenzie Tanner as LUCY

Todd Reifschneider as KING

Julie Sanders as QUEEN and voice of DRAGON

Thèoden Arden Vail as PRINCE VALIANT

Hanson Long as ALLAN

Mystic Townley as WAKENDA WATT

Brendan Resa as BEAR

Angela West and Amanda Dahna as WOODLAND SPRITES