- Community Events
The Black Business Circle-Hosted by CM Consulting & Development Services and Greater Grounds Coffee & Co
- Community Events
The Black Business Circle-Hosted by CM Consulting & Development Services and Greater Grounds Coffee & Co
Join us as we celebrate National Black Business Month with incredible vendors, networking, shopping, and community.
Hosted by CM Consulting & Development Services and Greater Grounds Coffee & Co., this event is designed to connect entrepreneurs with customers who believe in supporting local businesses.
Come discover businesses you’ve never experienced before—and maybe find your new favorite brand!
Greater Grounds Coffee & Co.
Sunday, August 2
2:00–5:00 PM
Come shop. Connect. Build community.
Limited Vendor Space Available, register at:
https://CMConsultingDevelopment.as.me/VendorBlackBizCircle080226
Greater Grounds Coffee & Co.
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
CM Consulting and Development Services
316-512-1190
cm@cmeleadup.com
Greater Grounds Coffee & Co.
922 E. Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67202