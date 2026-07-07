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  • Community Events

The Black Business Circle-Hosted by CM Consulting & Development Services and Greater Grounds Coffee & Co

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  • Community Events

The Black Business Circle-Hosted by CM Consulting & Development Services and Greater Grounds Coffee & Co

Join us as we celebrate National Black Business Month with incredible vendors, networking, shopping, and community.
Hosted by CM Consulting & Development Services and Greater Grounds Coffee & Co., this event is designed to connect entrepreneurs with customers who believe in supporting local businesses.

Come discover businesses you’ve never experienced before—and maybe find your new favorite brand!
Greater Grounds Coffee & Co.
Sunday, August 2
2:00–5:00 PM
Come shop. Connect. Build community.
Limited Vendor Space Available, register at:
https://CMConsultingDevelopment.as.me/VendorBlackBizCircle080226

Greater Grounds Coffee & Co.
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

CM Consulting and Development Services
316-512-1190
cm@cmeleadup.com
www.cmeleadup.com
Greater Grounds Coffee & Co.
922 E. Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67202