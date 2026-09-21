The 26st Annual Spring Great Plains Renaissance & Scottish Festival

The 26th Annual Fall 2026 Great Plains Renaissance Festival

September 26th & 27th, 2026

10 AM to 6 PM

Hail and well met! Join us for the Spring Great Plains Renaissance Festival, September 26th & 27th, 2026. There’ll be jousts and jests, knights and knaves, bagpipes and blacksmiths, fire breathers, pirates, fairies, and more! Come one, come all to the Great Plains Renaissance Festival! HUZZAH!

We’re just getting in to the swing of updates, schedules, and more – vendor applications will be up soon!