Teens Through Time at the Historical Museum – Final Day to Sign up for the ’26-’27 Program!

Final Day to Sign Up for the 2026-2027 Teens Through Time Program!

Join us for the 3rd year of this fun program at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum! Come together to learn about how a museum operates and plan your own teen night event at the Museum!

This group meets once a month starting in October, with an event organized by them in April! This is a great opportunity and résumé builder for students who need volunteer hours, want to learn more about museums, or are history enthusiasts.

Please let any high school students you think would be interested know about the chance to participate! We would be happy to email a flyer by request, or CLICK HERE to download a printable PDF.

Anyone interested in this fun yet educational opportunity should email our Lead Educator, Samantha Carter, at edu@wichitahistory.org by October 5th. Please don’t hesitate to email or call the Museum (316-265-9314) with any questions!