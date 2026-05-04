- Kids & Family
Teens Create: Stone Mosaics
- Kids & Family
Teens Create: Stone Mosaics
Get creative with nature and design a stone mosaic! Explore patterns, textures, and color to craft unique works of art. Come relax, experiment, and let your imagination take shape! For grades 6-12.
Advanced Learning Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org