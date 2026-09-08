Teacher's Evening at the Historical Museum

Come out to the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum on Thursday, September 24th, for an evening of sips, snacks, and socializing.

Discover what resources the Historical Museum has to offer, from family programs to field trips and bus funding.

Learn about National History Day, our associated DeVore Essay Contest, and how to incorporate them into your classroom.

Check out the information on our new Teens Through Time program and how it can be a great enrichment tool for some of your students.

Connect with colleagues and explore our current exhibits with mini-tours by some of our fabulous docents.

This event is free for public, private, and homeschool educators, and light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP to wschm@wichitahistory.org by September 17th to receive a swag bag! (RSVP not necessary to attend)

Be the first to RSVP from your school, and we’ll make sure you have the opportunity to take back a donated copy of our book “A Spell Created: A Sesquicentennial History of Wichita and Sedgwick County” for your school library!