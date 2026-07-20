A new community tradition is brewing in Wichita. On Saturday, September 12, Planted Tea Shop will host the inaugural Tea Fest at Naftzger Park from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., bringing together tea, herbs, art, wellness and community for a free, interactive experience unlike anything else in the city.

Following the success of this summer's Spill The Tea gathering, Tea Fest expands the vision into a larger celebration where visitors can discover handcrafted teas, meet herbal and wellness vendors, grab lunch from a food truck, watch live demonstrations, explore & create botanical art, participate in a community art installation and connect with local creatives.

Designed to be immersive rather than simply a shopping event, Tea Fest encourages attendees to sip, learn, create and engage with the people and stories behind Wichita's growing tea and wellness community.

Tea Fest is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

● Tea Fest

● Saturday, September 12, 2026

● 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

● Naftzger Park, Wichita, KS

● Free Admission