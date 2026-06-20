Tallgrass Chamber Choir - Summer Concert (WICHITA, KANSAS)

Join the Tallgrass Chamber Choir for a one-hour concert of inspiring choral music reflecting the human experience of joy, love, renewal, and the ever-turning cycles of life. Featuring texts and poetry that span centuries, languages, and cultures, the program celebrates the richness of human expression.

SUNDAY, JULY 26 — 3:30PM

WICHITA, KANSAS

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception — 430 N. Broadway St.

DOORS OPEN AT 3:00PM

This performance will begin at 3:30PM and end at 4:30PM

FREE WILL OFFERING ($10 suggested donation per person)

The Tallgrass Chamber Choir, an ensemble of professional musicians from across the Great Plains, will perform a cappella choral works by DISTLER, FORREST, HAGEN, HOWELLS, MONTEVERDI, NARVERUD, SHAW, SCHÜTKY, SHEPPARD, STROOPE, TALLIS, WHITACRE.

FOLLOW TALLGRASS: https://allmylinks.com/tallgrasschamberchoir