Sweeny Todd School Edition Presented by The Academy at MTWichita

Runtime: 120 minutes

Rated: PG

Tickets: $21

October 9 - 7:00 PM

October 10 - 2:00 PM

October 11 - 2:00 PM

The Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge specially adapted for and performed by teen actors of The Academy at MTWichita. This School Edition modifies the story to be suitable for high schoolers while keeping the dark wit of the original.

The story follows Sweeney Todd, an exiled barber who returns to 19th-century London seeking vengeance against the judge who framed him. He teams up with Mrs. Lovett, the owner of a failing pie shop. Soon, Todd’s quest for revenge inspires a secret ingredient for her meat pies that has Londoners lining up for more.”