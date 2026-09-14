- Theater & Dance: Musicals,
- Kids & Family
Sweeny Todd School Edition Presented by The Academy at MTWichita
- Theater & Dance: Musicals,
- Kids & Family
Sweeny Todd School Edition Presented by The Academy at MTWichita
Runtime: 120 minutes
Rated: PG
Tickets: $21
October 9 - 7:00 PM
October 10 - 2:00 PM
October 11 - 2:00 PM
The Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge specially adapted for and performed by teen actors of The Academy at MTWichita. This School Edition modifies the story to be suitable for high schoolers while keeping the dark wit of the original.
The story follows Sweeney Todd, an exiled barber who returns to 19th-century London seeking vengeance against the judge who framed him. He teams up with Mrs. Lovett, the owner of a failing pie shop. Soon, Todd’s quest for revenge inspires a secret ingredient for her meat pies that has Londoners lining up for more.”
Century II Mary Jane Teall Theater
$21
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Academy at Music Theatre Wichita
3162653107
boxoffice@mtwichita.org
Century II Mary Jane Teall Theater
225 W Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 303-8000