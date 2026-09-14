SUNDAY FUN DAY - Free Concert in the Park

Sunday Fun Day on October 4, 2026, is a free, family friendly event that is great for all ages and features two hours of free food and entertainment in Naftzger park (601 E. Douglas), 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm. Talented local band, Lucky People, will provide music that is great to dance to or sit and enjoy. Lilo & Stitch character entertainers, face painters, and Puddles the Clown will dazzle the younger set. Free hamburgers and hots dogs, popcorn, DQ ice cream, and more are provided, plus door prizes and giveaways, outdoor games, and art by Get Ya Color On. A disaster preparedness trailer, fire truck, police cruiser and a booth by local charity, Simply Hygiene, sharing information and taking donations round out this great evening of fun! Bring your own chairs or a blanket if you'd like to kick back and relax to the music.