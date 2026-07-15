StoryTime: “Niko Draws a Feeling” by Bob Raczka

STORYTIME IN THE GALLERIES

Featured object: Eden Quispe – 'Where the River Flows Everything Will Live'

Book: Bob Raczka’s "Niko Draws a Feeling"

Special guest: Marie Taylor is a local art educator for Haysville Middle School in Haysville, KS. She loves to explore mix media and many different art modalities, both 2-D and 3-D in form. Marie has published illustrations and exhibits work locally at Gallery 12 Wichita. In her free time, she enjoys dance performances (Salsa & Bachata) as part of Baila Wichita’s performance team.

Join us for engaging stories and related activities that make works of art come to life for young learners and their caregivers during StoryTime in the galleries on the first Friday of each month. Each program weaves together a children’s book, focused art looking at an artwork or exhibition, and a featured guest who brings energy through performance, music, movement, and creative play. Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward.

· First Fridays of the Month, 10:30 am

· Features guest performers

· Music and movement activities

· Art looking and artmaking

· FREE for families and kids of all ages

· Admission is free and no reservations are required

· Children must be accompanied by an adult

Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward!