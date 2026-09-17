StoryTime: Halloween Edition!

Celebrate Halloween morning at WAM with your little ghoul and pumpkin. Costumes welcome! Have their face painted by special guest Samantha Strahler, learn about Will Barnet’s ''Chess Game' (1973), and read "Scary, Scary Halloween" by Eve Bunting, with illustrations by Jan Brett.

Book: "Scary, Scary Halloween" by Eve Bunting, illustrated by Jan Brett

Special Guest: Sam Strahler

Artwork: Will Barnet’s 'Chess Game' (1973)

STORYTIME IN THE GALLERIES

Join us for engaging stories and related activities that make works of art come to life for young learners and their caregivers during StoryTime in the galleries on the first Friday of each month. Each program weaves together a children’s book, focused art looking at an artwork or exhibition, and a featured guest who brings energy through performance, music, movement, and creative play. Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward.

· First Fridays of the Month, 10:30 am

· Features guest performers

· Music and movement activities

· Art looking and artmaking

· FREE for families and kids of all ages

· Admission is free and no reservations are required

· Children must be accompanied by an adult

Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward!