- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
StoryTime: “El Gato Bebe Leche” by Lillian Gattis, illustrated by Marie Taylor, and translated by Teresa Molina
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Book Readings,
- Kids & Family
StoryTime: “El Gato Bebe Leche” by Lillian Gattis, illustrated by Marie Taylor, and translated by Teresa Molina
Book: "El Gato Bebe Leche" by Lillian Gattis, illustrated by Marie Taylor, and translated by Teresa Molina
Artwork: Armando Minjárez Monárrez (Mexican, born 1986), 'Concha Boot', 2026. Ceramic, mixed media.
Special Guest: Teresa Molina
STORYTIME IN THE GALLERIES
Join us for engaging stories and related activities that make works of art come to life for young learners and their caregivers during StoryTime in the galleries on the first Friday of each month. Each program weaves together a children’s book, focused art looking at an artwork or exhibition, and a featured guest who brings energy through performance, music, movement, and creative play. Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward.
· First Fridays of the Month, 10:30 am
· Features guest performers
· Music and movement activities
· Art looking and artmaking
· FREE for families and kids of all ages
· Admission is free and no reservations are required
· Children must be accompanied by an adult
Extend your visit by exploring PLAY—WAM’s interactive space for families—afterward!