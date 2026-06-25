SONIC LIVE IN CONCERT

Celebrate 35 years of one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time: Sonic the Hedgehog. This new in concert experience brings together, live on stage, the most iconic music and incredible moments of the beloved Sonic video games.

A live ensemble, rock musicians, electronics, and vocalists will perform an array of the incredible and defining songs from throughout the games as well as instrumental renditions of fan favourites from the Genesis era to now as they accompany the most exciting moments from across the games. From Green Hill Zone to “Undefeatable,” there’s no better way to celebrate Sonic’s rich history.

Audiences can expect musical Easter eggs woven into the arrangements and an electrifying production, adding an extra layer of discovery that brings Sonic’s world vividly to life on stage.

The concert also highlights the creative legacy behind Sonic’s music from legendary composers Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani, whose work has helped define Sonic’s sound across generations.

This is a must-see show for Sonic fans!