Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

Shucked is recommended for ages 10+. Shucked contains adult themes, moments of adult language and a harvest of corny innuendo.

Shucked is proudly sponsored by Downtown Dental Group.