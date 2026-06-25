55th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank

Please note: This event takes place at Century II Mary Jane Teall Theater (225 W. Douglas).

Hotter than Bond, Cooler than Bullitt.

The mob wants Harlem back. But they’re gonna get Shaft. Richard Roundtree stars as New York City private detective John Shaft. He’s cool, tough and won’t back down to anybody. But when the New York Mafia wants to take over the Harlem drug trade, they kidnap local crime lord Bumpy Jonas’ (Moses Gunn) daughter. Now in the middle of a war between mobsters that’s ready to ignite a racial tinderbox, Jonas hires the one man tough enough to get his daughter back–John Shaft. Academy Award for Best Original Song (Isaac Hayes)

Starring: Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi

Directed by: Gordon Parks

Rating: R