© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Film

SHAFT

  • Film

SHAFT

55th Anniversary | Presented by Emprise Bank
Please note: This event takes place at Century II Mary Jane Teall Theater (225 W. Douglas).

Hotter than Bond, Cooler than Bullitt.

The mob wants Harlem back. But they’re gonna get Shaft. Richard Roundtree stars as New York City private detective John Shaft. He’s cool, tough and won’t back down to anybody. But when the New York Mafia wants to take over the Harlem drug trade, they kidnap local crime lord Bumpy Jonas’ (Moses Gunn) daughter. Now in the middle of a war between mobsters that’s ready to ignite a racial tinderbox, Jonas hires the one man tough enough to get his daughter back–John Shaft. Academy Award for Best Original Song (Isaac Hayes)

Starring: Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi
Directed by: Gordon Parks
Rating: R

Century II Mary Jane Teall Theater
$12.91
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
https://wichitaorpheum.com/

Artist Group Info

ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Century II Mary Jane Teall Theater
225 W Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 303-8000
https://www.century2.org/