Senior Wednesday: Sit, Sway, See: Seated or Standing Dancing Docent

10 AM | Complimentary coffee and bagels

10:30 AM | Explore art through guided movement with Mina Estrada.

Join dance artist Mina Estrada as she guides you through an experience in response to the (im)permanent collection galleries, engaging your body—seated or standing—with close looking at art. You will learn a movement phrase that embodies an element of each artwork—texture, line, space, or narrative—and will leave with a small dance that represents the kinesthetic and aesthetic experience the group has just shared. We invite you to dance either on your feet or in a chair, according to your preference. Chairs and guidance on both seated and standing dancing will be provided.

Senior Wednesday, a collaboration between several Wichita museums and cultural attractions, offers lifelong learning opportunities for active adults 55+. WAM offers Senior Wednesday in the morning on the first Wednesday of the month. For a complete list of participating organizations and programs, visit seniorwednesday.org.