Senior Wednesday – Shady Ladies of the Peerless Princess by Ann Boll

AUGUST TOPIC: Shady Ladies of the Peerless Princess

Presented by Ann Boll

Learn how the vice of prostitution was controlled (or not) in the early days of Wichita, where the shady ladies could be found, and learn more about a few of the notorious madams and prostitutes like Dixie Lee, Maggie Wood, Cyclone, and Ida May.

About the Presenter

Ann’s family moved to Wichita from Virginia Beach when she was seven years old. She attended several Wichita elementary schools, John Marshall Junior High, North High, and finally Wichita State University. Over 30 years ago, she became interested in genealogy, which later led her to an interest in local history. As a performer with the Dixie Lee Saloon Girls at Old Cowtown Museum, she wondered if she could use the family history research techniques she was learning to discover more about Dixie Lee, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Senior Wednesdays are informational and entertaining sessions, designed for active seniors and offered by a collaboration of local institutions. Learn more at Seniorwednesday.org

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum offers their Senior Wednesdays on the 4th Wednesday of each month, January-October.

Doors open at 9:30am

Non-Member Admission Fee – $2 (Annual Memberships available starting at $25- Learn more at: Memberships)

Refreshments provided by the “Friends of the Historical Museum” (served prior to program).

Interested in volunteering at a Senior Wednesday Refreshment table? Email us at museum@wichitahistory.org or call 316-265-9314!

Program starts at 10am in the DeVore Auditorium (2nd Floor) – Tour to follow at 11am

(Due to capacity restrictions, program has limited seating of 60.)

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum’s Senior Wednesday programs are made possible through a generous grant from the Charles and Joanne McIlwaine Foundation.

Don’t miss any of our upcoming Senior Wednesdays in 2026!

September 23rd – Before the Hillcrest in College Hill

October 28th – Museum Docents Present Their Favorites