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Senior Wednesday: See ‘Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective’

  • Community Events
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Kids & Family

Senior Wednesday: See ‘Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective’

10 AM | Complimentary bagels and coffee

10:30 AM | Visit Collidoscope

Location: John W. and Mildred L. Graves Gallery & Louise and S.O. Beren Gallery

Gallery hosts share their knowledge and insights about the featured exhibition.

Wichita Art Museum
$2 admission to the exhibition for adults 55+ | Free for WAM Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921
http://www.wichitaartmuseum.org