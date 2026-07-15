- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family
Senior Wednesday: See ‘Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective’
- Community Events,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family
Senior Wednesday: See ‘Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective’
10 AM | Complimentary bagels and coffee
10:30 AM | Visit Collidoscope
Location: John W. and Mildred L. Graves Gallery & Louise and S.O. Beren Gallery
Gallery hosts share their knowledge and insights about the featured exhibition.
Wichita Art Museum
$2 admission to the exhibition for adults 55+ | Free for WAM Members
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921