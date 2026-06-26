- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
"Road Trip" - RSG Group Exhibition
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
"Road Trip" - RSG Group Exhibition
This exhibition will feature road trip themed artworks by our local & regional represented artists!
"Road Trip" is a group exhibition celebrating movement, exploration, and the ever-changing landscapes that shape our journeys. From open highways and quiet backroads to fleeting roadside moments and expansive skies, this exhibition captures the spirit of travel and the stories discovered along the way.
Bringing together a range of artistic voices, "Road Trip" invites both literal and abstract interpretations—highlighting personal connections to place, memory, and discovery. The result is a dynamic collection of work that reflects the many paths, perspectives, and experiences that define unique adventures.
FEATURED ARTISTS:
Anne Burkholder
Jason Cytacki
Nick Gadbois
Kristin Goering
Annie Helmericks-Louder
Brian Hinkle
David Holland
Cally Krallman
John Louder
Karen Matheis
Mary Binford Miller
Beverly Dodge Radefeld
Liz Roth
Seth Smith
David Vollbracht