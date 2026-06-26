"Road Trip" - RSG Group Exhibition

This exhibition will feature road trip themed artworks by our local & regional represented artists! ﻿

﻿

"Road Trip" is a group exhibition celebrating movement, exploration, and the ever-changing landscapes that shape our journeys. From open highways and quiet backroads to fleeting roadside moments and expansive skies, this exhibition captures the spirit of travel and the stories discovered along the way.﻿

Bringing together a range of artistic voices, "Road Trip" invites both literal and abstract interpretations—highlighting personal connections to place, memory, and discovery. The result is a dynamic collection of work that reflects the many paths, perspectives, and experiences that define unique adventures.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Anne Burkholder

Jason Cytacki

Nick Gadbois

Kristin Goering

Annie Helmericks-Louder

Brian Hinkle

David Holland

Cally Krallman

John Louder

Karen Matheis

Mary Binford Miller

Beverly Dodge Radefeld

Liz Roth

Seth Smith

David Vollbracht