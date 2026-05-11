Start your weekends with movement, mindfulness and fresh air at Riverside Yoga at 9 am and Riverside Zumba at 10 am!

Every Saturday morning (May 9 – September 19), join us for a free community yoga and/or Zumba session along the scenic Arkansas River in the Wichita Foundation Amphitheater. Whether you’re well-experienced or new to the practice, this is your chance to flow and move under the open sky and connect with others in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking the Keeper of the Plains.

Open to all ages and experience levels.