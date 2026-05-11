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  • Community Events

Riverside Yoga

  • Community Events

Riverside Yoga

Start your weekends with movement, mindfulness and fresh air at Riverside Yoga at 9 am and Riverside Zumba at 10 am!

Every Saturday morning (May 9 – September 19), join us for a free community yoga and/or Zumba session along the scenic Arkansas River in the Wichita Foundation Amphitheater. Whether you’re well-experienced or new to the practice, this is your chance to flow and move under the open sky and connect with others in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking the Keeper of the Plains.

Open to all ages and experience levels.

Wichita Foundation Amphitheater
Every week through Sep 19, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichita Foundation Amphitheater
300 N. McLean Blvd.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
3166600600
discover@exploration.org