- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents "The Greatest Show On Earth"
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents "The Greatest Show On Earth"
The Circus is here! You’re invited to the most next‑level family fun party on the planet. The all‑new Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is a nonstop celebration where DJ‑driven music, laughter, jaw‑dropping acrobatics and edge‑of‑your‑seat stunts come together to create true core memories for your family.
From wide-eyed kids to “seen-it-all” grown-ups, we’ve got the WOW that will amaze them all. It’s not just a show--it’s a one-of-a-kind shared experience. So grab your crew and bring your biggest energy. The best seat in the house? Right next to you.
INTRUST Bank Arena
$24-98
Every week through Sep 27, 2026.
Sunday: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Saturday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Sunday: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Saturday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Saturday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman StWichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000