Revolutionary War Bounty Records presented by the Wichita Genealogical Society

Did your ancestor serve in the Revolutionary War? Bounty land records created for veterans and their heirs can reveal surprising details about military service, family connections, and westward migration. Learn how these records were created, what information they contain, and how they can help you uncover new chapters of your family's story.

Presenter: Jason Felihkatubbe

Jason Felihkatubbe (Choctaw) has been doing genealogical research for over 25 years and his focus is Native American Indian genealogy, with an emphasis on the southeastern peoples–Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole in Indian Territory/Oklahoma. Apart from research, he has offered lectures and classes on Native American Indian genealogy and culture. He is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists. He has been involved with the USGenWeb Project for over 16 years.