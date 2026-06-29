Red, White and Boom

Red, White & BOOM! presented by Evergy

9:30 p.m. (or immediately following Wind Surge fireworks)

Wichita’s biggest Independence Day celebration is back with a downtown view! Join us for Red, White & BOOM! presented by Evergy as we light up the skyline with a spectacular fireworks display launched from the bank of the Arkansas River on Saturday, July 4.

The Show

The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m., immediately following the Wind Surge’s game at Equity Bank Park. Our show will be choreographed to music—guests can download the Pyrocast App or scan a QR code at the event to sync their experience. Bring your lawn chairs, download the Pyrocast App, and get ready for a night of fireworks, food, and community pride in the heart of Wichita!