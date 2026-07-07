Red Gate Lounge - Josué Estrade Band

Step into the Red Gate Lounge, Botanica’s newest one-of-a-kind cocktail bar, for refined evenings, nestled in the tranquil beauty of the Chinese Garden. Designed for those who savor elevated experiences, this intimate venue blends sophisticated ambiance with unforgettable sound to create a cocktail lounge experience unlike anything else in Wichita. Enjoy an eclectic blend of Latin jazz, soulful salsa rhythms, and smooth lounge vocals, all paired with handcrafted cocktails, local beers, and gourmet light bites. Whether you’re unwinding or connecting, The Red Gate Lounge offers a relaxed, yet vibrant atmosphere tailored for modern, discerning guests.