- Kids & Family
Prehistoric I Spy
- Kids & Family
Prehistoric I Spy
I Spy with my little eye...a dinosaur! Can you decode the riddle and find the objects hidden in our display? Stop by the Children’s Pavilion from July 6th through July 12th for a new riddle each day. For ages 4-11.
Advanced Learning Library
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org