Pop-Up Party for ‘Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights at the Wichita Art Museum’

6 – 8:30 PM

Free and open to the public

Member exclusives: Stick around for the after-party on the Terrace (8:30 – 10:00 PM).

Join us to celebrate this exciting exhibition showcasing WAM’s world-class collection! Dozens of new acquisitions, including works by groundbreaking contemporary artists and icons of historic American art, are paired with beloved favorites collected over the past 90 years.

Explore the exhibition with live music by Wichita Symphony Orchestra musicians, inspired by WAM’s collection

Experience Smack Dab Dance Lab artists’ original choreography created in response to the exhibition (6:45 and 7:45PM)

Dance with DJ Marcus El

Make a mural with Armando Minjárez Monárrez

Sip and snack on signature cocktails and treats from EAT

K-college teachers, as a special toast to you, have a drink ticket on us and unwind with just-for-educators artmaking. (Please bring your faculty ID.)

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.