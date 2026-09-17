Pop Up Party: Celebrating Educators

6 – 8 PM

Free and open to the public | Advance registration appreciated

Please present faculty ID for drink ticket

K-college teachers, as a special toast to you at the Pop Up Party for 'Past & Present', have a drink ticket on us and unwind with just-for-educators artmaking led by painter Emily Nickel, WAM’s School Programs Specialist. See this fall’s featured exhibition—what the party’s all about!—'Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights at the Wichita Art Museum', connect with fellow educators, and learn about teaching and professional development resources at WAM.

About WAM Nights: We’re open late on Fridays until 9 pm. Start your weekend with after-hours access to the galleries, shopping in the Museum Store, and a stop at EAT for dinner and specialty drinks. WAM Nights feature programs with artists, musicians, and performers, offering a dynamic way to experience the museum. The building comes to life with local creatives during WAM Nights—an energizing, creative start to your weekend. WAM Nights are generously supported by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.