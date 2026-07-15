5:30 PM | Cash bar and doors open

6 – 7:30 PM | Program

7:30 – 8:30 | Access to Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective (program tickets include admission to the exhibition)

Tickets $15 | $5 for military personnel and families (active and veterans) and WAM members

Location: Farha Great Hall

Join us for a reflective evening honoring U.S. military veterans and their loved ones at Ponder. This. — I’ve Got Your 6 at the Wichita Art Museum. Special host Knowledge and regional veteran poets will share their perspectives and perform work by Frederick Harper.

WAM’s curator Dr. Tera Lee Hedrick will introduce the museum’s featured exhibition, Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective—a nationally touring exhibition by some of the most impressive and innovative glass artists working today: brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre.