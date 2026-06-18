Poetry and Prose Open Mic Night

Join us on July 16th for an Open Mic Night in partnership with the Kansas Authors Club!

Club members Janice Northerns and Tammy Hader will be our featured readers for the evening. If you would like to participate, select one of the remaining timeslots in the ticketing page. Please limit one time slot per person.

If you are an author, writer, poet, and want to share your work in a supportive environment, this Open Mic Night is the perfect place. We welcome anyone who wants to participate.

This event is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to come and be in the audience and support these local authors!