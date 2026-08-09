Orie's Garlic Fest 2026

Enjoy walking the brick-lined streets of Wichita’s historic Old Town district while taking in the aroma of the city’s best garlicky fare. It’s here you’ll find dozens of local vendor businesses, including farms, ranches, food artisans and handmade artists, as well as garlicky products galore and our popular complimentary garlic shots.

Sunday, September 13, 2026

🧄 Official Fest Hours — 11am to 3pm

🎸 After Party at Brickyard — 3pm to 5pm

Free Live Music on the Brickyard Stage:

‣ 11am to 1pm — Molly Neeley & William Flynn

‣ 1pm to 3pm — Alan & Grant

‣ 3pm to 5pm — Eclipse

🎸 NEW THIS YEAR! 🎸

When Orie's Garlic fest officially wraps at 3pm, we're throwing an After Party at Brickyard featuring 70's rock band Eclipse. Enjoy this all ages free show and partake in Public's bar options and garlicky food and drink specials to round out the day's festivities!

Event Footprint:

‣ Old Town Plaza at 1st & Mosley

‣ Public At The Brickyard

‣ Rock Island Street between 1st & Douglas

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