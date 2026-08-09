Open Streets ICT - Douglas 2026

Open Streets ICT - DouglasOpen Streets ICT logo for Douglas event

Open Streets ICT is evolving! This year’s route is designed to create a more walkable and vibrant event space, with three bustling hubs filled with food, fun, and activities for all ages.

Enjoy a car-free day on 2 miles of Douglas Avenue, from Grove Street to Waco Street, open for walking, biking, running, skating, and more.

Explore local businesses, food vendors, and interactive activities while enjoying live music, entertainment, and performances along the route. Stop by one of three activity hubs—Kennedy Plaza, Naftzger Park, and East High School—for family-friendly fun, fitness activities, and community connections.

Open Streets ICT brings Wichitans of all ages together for an active, vibrant afternoon celebrating health, recreation, and community.

Please note: Motorized vehicles are not permitted on the route.