ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS is a rocking concert show honoring Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash in their prime and when they all got together and jammed one night in Memphis on December 4th, 1956 at Sam Phillip’s Sun Studios. It features over 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950’s rock and roll music performed live and backed by an authentic and energetic backup band. Created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show, “Winter Dance Party” this show has met with the same accolades, sell out shows and audience standing ovations.

Be a witness to a rock and roll royalty jam session with the music and talent that has stood the test of time and the great camaraderie of the performers, with laughs and audience involvement as well. Fantastic venue reviews.

True American music featuring the hits, “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole lotta Shaking Going On,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Hound Dog,” and many, many more with acclaimed national talent including former cast members of the Broadway smash hit musical, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

“An Amazing Show.” – The San Francisco Examiner

“One Night in Memphis is a hoppin’, rockin’ hit! A bravura of extraordinary musicians; great showmen and a classy group to work with. Our audience loved it!” – Michael Duncan, Exec director of Oconomowoc Arts Center.