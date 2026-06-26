- Theater & Dance: Musicals,
- Kids & Family
NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET
- Theater & Dance: Musicals,
- Kids & Family
NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET
Make this the Christmas they’ll never forget with NUTCRACKER!
Magical Christmas Ballet. Experience the largest Nutcracker production in North America — a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season — one your family will treasure for years to come. Get tickets now at nutcracker.com!
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$49.98+
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Artist Group Info
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. BroadwayWichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884