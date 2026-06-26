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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals
  • Kids & Family

NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals
  • Kids & Family

NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET

Make this the Christmas they’ll never forget with NUTCRACKER!

Magical Christmas Ballet. Experience the largest Nutcracker production in North America — a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season — one your family will treasure for years to come. Get tickets now at nutcracker.com!

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
$49.98+
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
https://wichitaorpheum.com/

Artist Group Info

ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
200 N. Broadway
Wichtia, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884
https://wichitaorpheum.com/