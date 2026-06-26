Make this the Christmas they’ll never forget with NUTCRACKER!

Magical Christmas Ballet. Experience the largest Nutcracker production in North America — a breathtaking holiday spectacle featuring world-class international dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes, and towering puppets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this grand production transforms the stage into an unforgettable celebration of the season — one your family will treasure for years to come. Get tickets now at nutcracker.com!